WFD 2021: Corporate Ghana tasked to promote food banking

1.8 million people in Ghana are hungry or undernourished, while large numbers are chronically overweight due to poor diet. Smallholder farmers produce more than one-third of Ghana’s food, yet are some of the worst affected by poverty, as agriculture continues to be an unpredictable and often unsafe sector.

Increasing food loss and waste, coupled with high demand for people needing the services of food banks or emergency food aid are all evidence of Ghana’s broken agri-food system. There is the urgent need to transform the way Ghana produces and consumes food.

It is time for Ghana’s private sector to join Food for All Africa’s call for increased investments in providing efficient and sustainable means of nutrition for vulnerable communities through food banking.

To mark this year’s World Food Day in Accra, the non-profit company organized “Feast of Hope,” a food-sharing float from Accra Mall through Liberation road to the Arts Centre, distributing 2,000 food packages to children, mentally ill, aged and street beggars.

They also donated food ingredients such as maize, rice, corned beef, mackerel, tin tomatoes, BossBaker cakes and served lunch to over 300 patients of Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Executive Director of Food for All Africa, Chef Elijah Amoo Addo, in his key note address, stressed on the urgency for stakeholders within Ghana’s food system to act now in restoring our agri-food system through sustainable initiatives such as foodbanking.

“Smallholder farmers are the most poorest and hungry across Ghana and this must change. This World Food Day is the second to be marked during COVID-19, which has had devastating repercussions for food security and our actions is our future, hence the call for corporate Ghana to invest in promoting food banking to serve the needy.”

He ended by acknowledging the continuous support they regularly receive from Kwatsons, BossBaker, The Farmers Market, Spar Ghana, Neha Supermarket, Nivea Ghana, Maxmart Family Shopping centre and Yvaya farms.

Present at the event was members of the Association of Spouses of Heads of Missions Ghana, led by Mrs. Rachel Andrews of the Australian High Commission.

In a good will message to Food for All Africa and staff of the hospital, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Gregory Andrews commended Food for All for its continuous effort in supporting vulnerable Ghanaians through its hot meals, lunch box school feeding program and monthly food ingredients distribution to beneficiaries across the country. He praised staff of the Accra psychiatric hospital for their selfless service and dedication to mental health patients and hinted on the need to end the stigmatization on mental health workers.

Spouses of the US, Danish, South Korean, Mexican and Spanish embassies in their goodwill message, commended Food for all for their effort in getting food to vulnerable families across the country and stressed on the need for sustainable support in promoting food banking.