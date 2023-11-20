WFP calls for increased investments in school feeding program in Tanzania

The World Food Program (WFP) on Friday called for increased investments in school feeding program in Tanzania to improve nutrition and help accelerate the human capital development agenda.

Sarah Gordon-Gibson, the WFP country representative for Tanzania, said the school feeding program will help reduce anemia, especially among girls by 20 percent.

Speaking in the capital Dodoma during the launch of the Implementation Plan of the National Guidelines on School Feeding and Nutrition Services for Basic Education Students, she said the school feeding program was also intended to increase school enrolment by nine percent and attendance by 10 percent and promote gender equality by helping to attract and keep girls in school.

“Investing in children is one of the best investments we can make in the future of a country, provision of nutritious school meals and complementary interventions is one of the best ways to achieve this,” she added.

