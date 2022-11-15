WFP conducts fresh assessment of refugees in Malawi

World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director for Malawi, Paul Turnbull, told Xinhua Wednesday that the WFP has conducted a door-to-door assessment to determine the different level of vulnerabilities of refugees living at Malawi’s Dzaleka Camp.

“The results of the door-to-door assessment showed that about 600 families within the camp were food secure. These families have been removed from the food distribution list and are no longer receiving WFP assistance,” said Turnbull.

The WFP country director described this as a common approach not only employed within Dzaleka Camp but in many refugee camps around the globe.

However, Turnbull said the WFP is planning to conduct an updated vulnerability profiling assessment in which all camp-based refugees will be assessed to determine their vulnerability status.

He said the upcoming assessment will provide another opportunity for all refugees (delisted and not delisted) to be considered.

“As a humanitarian organisation, we remain open to dialogue and committed to a peaceful resolution to the protest,” he said, adding that the protest happened when the WFP team visited the refugees camp for a meeting with key partners to discuss an updated profiling exercise planned for November.

Located 55-km northeast of the capital, Lilongwe, Dzaleka Refugee Camp is home to 56,000 refugees mainly from Burundi, Rwanda, and the DRC.

According to the WFP country director, the UN Agency has been providing reduced assistance at 75 percent of daily caloric needs due to limited resources.

Meanwhile, the WFP has disclosed that it only has sufficient resources to provide food assistance to refugees until February 2023.

On November 2, a group of refugees who claimed to have been unfairly delisted from WFP’s food ration provision blocked and took over the WFP’s vehicle, saying they would only release it when the UN agency listed the refugees again.

“All we want is for the WFP to get us back on the list of food ration because we do not have any means of survival,” one female refugee from Burundi, Tumaini Dafroze, told Xinhua Wednesday.

Other refugees, Nahishakiye William, from Burundi, and Sadiki Ramadhan Shemie from the Democratic Republic of Congo, concurred with Dafroze, saying the concerned refugees have been destitute since February when they were delisted. Enditem