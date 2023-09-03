WFP demands investment in climate adaptation for survival

The World Food Program (WFP) on Friday called for increased investment in climate adaptation for communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

The WFP, in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi ahead of the Africa Climate Summit, also called for the transformation of food systems toward greener, and more equitable, resilient pathways.

“The unfolding food crisis in Africa cannot be stopped until we support communities and nations to manage the risks associated with a changing climate,” the WFP said.

Kenya, in partnership with the African Union, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will convene the Africa Climate Summit on Sept. 4-6.

To be held under the theme of “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” the summit will be attended by heads of state and government, ministers, industry leaders, donors, innovators, and campaigners.

The WFP highlighted the urgent need for climate adaptation solutions to stem the tide of rising hunger.

According to the WFP, Africa contributes less than 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet experiences some of the worst impacts, often without the necessary resources, funding, and social protection systems to support affected communities.

It said extreme climate impacts, such as the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa and years of record flooding in South Sudan, are one of the leading causes of hunger, destroying crops, rangelands and agricultural land, decimating livelihoods, and wreaking havoc on already vulnerable communities.

The WFP said during the summit which will run parallel with the Africa Climate Week, it will be showcasing solutions to avert, minimize, and address loss and damage in vulnerable livelihoods and food systems.