WFP secures US$3.4 million to tackle hunger in South Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said Thursday it has received 3.4 million U.S. dollars to support extremely food-insecure families in the East African young country.

“This timely contribution will allow WFP to continue providing life-saving food and nutrition assistance to over 41,000 food-insecure people in South Sudan, particularly in areas experiencing severe food crises during the ongoing lean season,” Adeyinka Badejo, the WFP acting country representative, said in Juba.

The UN agency said the contribution will enable it to provide over 1700 metric tons of rice which will complement the food basket that we provided to people struggling under the effect of the food crisis in South Sudan as well as the impact of severe flooding in different parts of the country,” said Badejo.

Badejo said the funding from Japan will enhance the resilience of conflict-affected communities as well as supporting the WFP-led United Nations humanitarian air-service, noting that WFP is working to expand the program in the country.

“We are expanding our food assistance for assets programs to direct more investments to improve community infrastructure, develop productive assets and ensure the transfer of knowledge and skills to enable food insecure communities to transition from humanitarian assistance to self-reliance,” she added. Enditem