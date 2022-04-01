What Best Guarantees the Sustainability of the Free SHS Policy?

, Salary Cuts Show Leadership, But Co-Opting Private Sector More Enduring

INTRODUCTION

The Free SHS policy is probably the most far reaching educational social intervention effort that has ever been rolled out and has enjoyed such widespread popularity among the ‘poor’ segments of the Ghanaian population, since independence. It may also be quite arguable that its popularity constituted a major reason why President Akufo-Addo was elected and re-elected with margins of 1,000,000 votes in the 2016 and 500,000 thousand votes in the 2020 elections respectively (Riddims, 2022). Obviously, there appeared to be a “skirt and blouse” voting in the 2020 Presidential elections, as compared with the dismal showing of the 2020 Parliamentary elections, that saw the then incumbent NPP MPs losing en masse, resulting in the current unprecedented tension in the current Parliament on issues such as, the E-levy, which saw passage only two days ago, March 29, 2022, after protracted back and forth maneuvers.

Even though, the President won the re-election bid with significantly reduced margin of votes, the combination of the blessings from the free SHS policy, and possibly the curse of incumbency disadvantage or baggage arising out of certain specific policy initiatives may have led to such “skirt and blouse” voting. In whatever way we may look at the outcome of the 2020 elections, one thing emerged apparent: most voters across the political divide did not want to see the Free SHS go away because it affected their pockets directly; as one market woman and one artist confided to this writer, “I saved GH¢2,000 getting my ward enrolled at SHS, thanks to Nana.”

While the popularity of the Free SHS program may be favorable for the NPP government, hardly can the same be true for the opposition NDC, whose flag-bearer at the time hinted of a “review” of the policy (Bianca, 2022). Voters probably felt that any change of the government that had initiated and implemented the policy may result in a change or reversion to the status quo, and were most reluctant to gamble with it at the polling booth.

For this contentious reason, the governing NPP has always seen this policy as a political lifesaver or saint, and therefore untouchable. It did not, therefore, come as much of a surprise when one of the first snippets of information that emerged following the recent cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge was that the free SHS policy will not be “rolled back.” But reviewing a pet policy is not, in any way, equivalent to rolling it back.

This short piece makes a modest contribution, using elementary mathematics and data from the public domain, towards the conversation about how the country can maximize and achieve dedicated funding source to sustain the Free SHS program, especially from big businesses and other SOEs to help support the cost of this laudable program using simple analysis. Its focus is rather on sources of funding, rather than on the quality of the outcome and products, though very important. But for now, if cost can be brought down through sharing and ensure sustainability, the savings on cost can be applied to improve quality. After all, they say that ‘it is better to teach 1,000 people how to carry a single cement block than to attempt to carry 1,000 cement blocks single-handedly.’ The moral here is to learn to share.

It is also quite an obvious fact that a formally literate citizenry produces better human resource pool for industry and for that matter, a pivotal developmental asset for a country in the long-run. Thus, this should make this policy of Free SHS a synergistic allurement for public-private sector target within the structure of Corporate Social Responsibility or the umbrella term under which the equal-angled triangular rights and responsibilities of workers, employers, and society are discussed.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic, with its global economy-devastating effects; particularly on production and supply chain disruption that severely impacted supply and demand and pricing, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war have exposed, more than ever, Ghana’s need to increase self-reliance and self-revenue generation and cut down expenditures. The reality is that the effects of war are no longer confined within borders, but have rippling effects on other countries.

For instance, wheat is not grown locally in Ghana so all available wheat on the Ghanaian market is imported, largely from Canada, Russia, Ukraine, and the US. Increasing population, urbanization and continually changing dietary habits as well as the growing middle class that savors various wheat flour products is gradually changing. Ghana’s economy continues to attract investors from abroad, resulting in rapid increase in the number of eateries, especially in the cities. So wheat serves various pastries, from pizza to meat pies and bread sold in hotels and restaurants, which are quite popular especially, among the youth (USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, 2019).

Russia and Ukraine are responsible for 29% of the wheat trade throughout the world. Who is going to harvest the wheat in Ukraine at this time when bombs and missiles are dropping on them? Or with the severe sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, which is a major supplier of oil and gas, how is payment even going to be effected, now that they are out of the SWIFT system? So it is quite obvious why bread price has almost doubled in Ghana. This affects every country in the world, one way or another in food prices and high fuel costs, including Africa (Tan, W. (2022).

COST OF FREE SHS

Already, there have been calls from several quarters that the Free SHS program is draining the finances of the country in these economically challenging times (Ogbarmey-Tettey, 2022). According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the country has spent a whopping GH¢7.62bn on the flagship ‘Free SHS’ policy over a 5-year period, with all amount internally generated and devoid of any loan that the government has never taken a loan to fund the policy. Giving a breakdown to parliament on July 2021, Mr. Ofori-Atta said GH¢4.18 billion out of the GH¢7.62 billion representing 54.76%, was sourced from the Government of Ghana, while the remaining GH¢3.44 billion, representing 45.24%, came from Annual Budget Funding Amount.

Among the interventions under the free SHS policy are students’ tuition, meals for both boarders and day students, textbooks, library fee, boarding, science laboratory, examination and utility fees. Appraising Parliament further, the Finance Minister noted that the student enrolment at the SHS level across the country had increased from 881,600 in 2016 just before the advent of the Free SHS policy to 1,261,125 in 2021 primarily due to the policy (Annang, 2021.)

This implies that 379,525 students jumped on the Free SHS education bandwagon. This also meant that annually, the government spent GH¢1.524 billion or GH¢1,524,000,000 million. This worked out to be GH¢4,015.55 per student per annum ( i.e., GH¢1,524,000,000 ÷ 379,525).

SOME NOTABLE SCHOLARSHIPS IN GHANA FOR SHS STUDENTS PRIOR TO THE FREE SHS POLICY

Ghana CocoBod Farmer’s Scholarship

In August 2008, Cocobod’s expenditure for SHS scholarship was increased to GH¢2 million under former President Kufuor (GNA, 2008.) This amount will be about GH¢14 million in todays’s exchange rate, because sometime in July 2007, the cedi exchange rate to the US dollar was re-set to US$1 equal to GH¢1 (i.e., the so-called “Kufuor Dollar”). So, it may safely be inferred that Cocobod’s scholarship expenditure would be GH¢14 million for the average 7,500 students that it sponsored (Citi News Room, 2019) . This amount covered only tuition, and did not include meals for boarders and day students, textbooks, library fee, boarding, science laboratory, examination and utility fees. Those expenses were borne by the students.

The point is that if those excluded expenditures were added up or factored in, the amount would have been significantly higher. Government is better placed to getting a more accurate amount from CocoBod, if it decides to consider a review of the Free SHS policy as a way of maximizing and achieving dedicated funding source to sustain the Free SHS program.

Bayport Scholarship Award Scheme

This scholarship scheme was instituted in September 2007 by the Bayport Savings and Loans Ghana Limited. The sole purpose of this award is to empower students who have performed exceptionally well from each region in Ghana for a three-year SHS education.

Vodaphone Ghana Foundation Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship sought to increase women’s involvement in Science, Technology and Mathematics. It makes available financial support for SHS students with good grades but financially handicapped. It is currently suspended due to the advent of the Free SHS.

MTN Foundation Scholarship

This scholarship, established in 2007 under the MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility response has three focus areas – Health, Education. and Economic Empowerment. Its commitment focuses on the socio-economic development of Ghana. It has supported thousands of Ghanaian youth to pursue various courses at different levels of education. Even though it is largely for SHS graduates, there can be room for re-purposing it to include SHS students, especially with government involvement through consultation, given its broader mission.

Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation

In 2017, before the Free SHS program, this foundation awarded over 8,100 scholarship to SHS and tertiary students worth GH¢12.3 million (ABK, 2017).

CONCLUSION

The above-listed scholarships for SHS are only for illustrative purposes only. There may be several organizations that are willing and have the capability to step up to the plate and contribute towards a more financially sustainable Free SHS policy. After all, a formally educated populace offers a literate workforce for these same organizations and institutions. Those scholarships have been in existence long before the government’s Free SHS program, which may have by now been re-purposed, but could be re-negotiated or re-activated through proper negotiation and consultation.

Taking the cash value of CocoBod and Newmont scholarships awards amount totaling GH¢26.3 (which excludes CocoBod’s payments for meals for both boarders and day students, textbooks, library fee, boarding, science laboratory, examination and utility fees), it can readily be seen that with the right governmental consultations and negotiations, significant funding can be raised from those financially sound organizations and institutions to support the Free SHS program, and thus ease the financial burden on government and release resource to support other sectors of the economy.

The government has announced a 30% salary cut; suspended foreign travel by its appointees, except for critical missions; and the purchase of imported vehicles had been suspended with immediate effect, in hopes of saving around US$400 million through the above measures. This amount is not sustainable. Even though, the Council of State has also augmented this approach by announcing a 20% cut of its allowance until the end of 2022, they still won’t cut it, as far as sustainability goes.

While all those measures do demonstrate leadership by communicating the dire nature of revenue challenge within the country, they can hardly be counted upon as permanent sources of revenue to sustain a Free SHS program. Besides, they are also too personal an approach for generating revenue for a sovereign state.

Given the widespread acceptance and contentious nature of the Free SHS program, no government in future will be willing to roll it back and suffer any unpopularity. It may be better for the initiator of the program to voluntarily heed calls and involve private sector funding support, rather than maintaining an entrenched position and risk any opposition party coming in and turning around to seize upon this same idea of a public-private sector funding for the Free SHS program.

After all, a review does not necessarily imply a rolling back or reversal of the policy. Rather, it only implies finding more sustainable sources of funding for the program. The keyword is sustainable. For, a party in power today may have all the willingness and commitment to slash its salary by any percentage, just like the NPP government has just announced, along with its Council of State, just so it can sustain its pet Free SHS program. Similar willingness and commitment can hardly be obtained from another party tomorrow regarding public-private sectors partnership to sustain the Free SHS program, simply because another party government of tomorrow may have diametrically opposite priorities.

