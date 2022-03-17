What can casino fans in Ghana expect from a Bulgarian online casino called Sesame?

Sports betting is gaining more fans every day, especially in Africa. Besides wagering on football, punters in Ghana and other African countries are also interested in casino games. Sadly, Las Vegas and Macau are thousands of kilometers away, which means they have to rely on local land-based casinos or their online counterparts.

Speaking of online casinos, there is a Bulgarian brand that is slowly making a name for itself. The review from Nostrabet clearly shows that sesame casino has to offer a lot to gamblers in Bulgaria, despite being relatively new in the iGaming business. The brand has a couple of brick-and-mortar casinos in the country, which helped it gain enough experience to offer an online platform.

While it is true that Sesame is not officially available in Ghana, this is prone to change because this company will want to expand its services. With that being said, Ghanaian online casino enthusiasts can test the operator by using VPNs. That’s the reason why this article will share more information about the operator and the things that bettors in Ghana can expect to find.

A different design

The vast majority of online casinos in Ghana use darker colors because they make the platform look contemporary. Some people like that, but others prefer to use a site with a different design. Fortunately, Sesame.bg is among the few operators for online betting in Bulgaria that chooses to use colors like purple and yellow. The site’s design may not be every bettor’s cup of tea, but there is no arguing that it is unique.

Speaking of designs, we have to mention the fact that Sesame.bg does not require you to have previous experience to use its platform. All of the betting sections (we will share more info about them) are placed next to the operator’s logo. As a result, players in Ghana, Bulgaria, and every other country where this company is accessible can access every option within seconds.

Sesame offers more than just a regular casino section

Let’s face it, most online punters want to have access to loads of different betting options. Some sites focus only on a specific section, but nowadays, most iGaming operators offer a wide range of options. It seems like this company belongs in the second category because the Sesame casino review from Nostrabet shows the operator provides a couple of betting sections.

Even though this Bulgarian company made a name for itself thanks to the casino, it also offers a sportsbook. Moreover, punters in Ghana who have access to Sesame.bg can wager on live sports events and even punt on virtual sports.

Of course, this company also provides a live casino section where people can try several games with real dealers. All of them have exceptional graphics and provide people with the best sound effects.

Bettors in Ghana will be impressed by the promotions available at Sesame.bg

Despite the fact that this online casino is focused on the Bulgarian market, it decided to do everything in its power to compete against the best in the world. Needless to say, one of the things that every top-rated online casino has to provide its customers with is several bonuses. So, bettors in Ghana and Bulgaria will have the chance to utilize several offers for sports and casinos.

Some of the promotions for these two sections are not time-sensitive, which means you can access them when you want to. However, others are only available for a couple of days or specific sports events. That’s why you need to read more information about the reward itself before using it.