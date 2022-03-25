What Did The Roman Father Say?

Indeed, I was often asked that question when I was a child by my elder cousins or some visiting uncle after I arrived home from church in my Sunday’s best appearance.

And I was always at a loss as I hardly went to church to see the white Roman Father at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madina, nor did I go there to enjoy the Sunday school songs. I rather went there for the delectable ‘poki’ or the ‘pom pom mi’ ice cream and other forms of kiddie stuff readily available at the church.

Now I can talk. And besides hearing what the Father said when I was last at the Wednesday Evening Mass this past February, at the St Aquinas Catholic Church at Legon- I also saw a very inspiring choir and its leading conductor who seemed to be dancing more than the song he was singing.

But what did the Father say. Well that day it was the turn of Father Immanuel Kofi Boateng to talk basically about why Catholics, stand, bow, do the sign of the cross and even beat our breasts at catholic services. Indeed he talked about the relevance of many signs and symbols in the Catholic Church.

And like Aristotle said: “If you would understand anything, observe its beginning and its development”. So Father Immanuel began by saying signs have always existed in the Christian church. But the usage of some specific symbols reached certain heights between the reign of Emperor Nero (AD 39-AD68) and Emperor Constantine (AD 272-AD 337)

Some of such signs and symbols can be attributed to Emperor Nero because after he beheaded Paul and crucified Peter, every Christian believer often became the next target under various emperors till Emperor Constantine arrived over two hundred years later.

Many in our modern times still can’t comprehend why Christians were persecuted. And quite often it is difficult to explain the impact of that era in our times. But there is a story of Phocas the Gardener. And his sole crime in the era of Emperor Diocletian (AD 242-AD 312) was that he believed in the risen Christ and at the same time owned a guest house at Sinope, a town around the Black Sea. That was his crime. And with this, he was murdered and buried in his garden. In that era, the talk of Christ or to even congregate to worship Christ was a death sentence to you and perhaps your family members.

So just like some boys do when they go to the window of their beloved and whistle for attention, instead of going through the front door, so did the followers of Christ develop various forms of communication and adopted various signs to share ideas and encourage their neighbours in the Christian faith.

At a certain stage the usage of the symbol of the fish emerged because all the letters spelling the word fish in the Greek language stood for ‘ICHTHUS’ and this was also a mnemonic for ‘Jesus Christ Son of God Savior’. So in those times if one says to his neighbor the ‘symbolic fish’ would forever reign. If the neighbor was also a Christian, he would get the message.

The use of signs and symbols in the church are in reference to Jesus Christ and we used them to express faith, strengthen faith and indeed nourish faith, Father Immanuel explained.

Jesus shed his blood on the cross and we Catholics by making the sign of the cross seek to invoke the blood that was shed on the cross. And that cross which is also the light of all Christians ‘cannot be hid’.

Emperor Constantine was not born a Christian but at the major battle of his life he dreamt he saw a sign with a voice saying by this you shall conquer. And when he asked for the meaning of that sign which was available in certain sections of the empire, he was told it was used by Christians who by then practiced their faith in secret.

Well, he caused the sign to be printed on his banner and indeed won the most decisive battle of his life. Then he decreed that if it because of the sign he became an emperor, then Christianity should no longer be a secret religion and more so churches should be built like palaces or Cathedrals to befit the God we serve and worship.

In this period terms like “Alpha and Omega” became more common; Constantine’s victory banner symbol was adopted; the usage of the fish symbol became more prevalent and the image of the crucified Christ as a symbolic anchor was adopted amongst others.

And more so, the priests ie the servants of such palaces or cathedrals should dress appropriately, indeed like royals, to serve the heavenly king. So if you see a catholic priest dressed in that style please remember he is doing so due to the decree of Emperor Constantine.

So what did the Roman Father say? Well he also said it is high time those small, small churches who keep condemning the Catholic Church and yet see nothing wrong with adopting their customs, traditions and even clothes should stop and desist such actions and go to the nearest regional Catholic bishop and seek permission or obtain the requisite license to copy our norms and customs.

And Father Immanuel did explain that many Christians or Catholics, like G.K. Chesterton once said, are at a disadvantage because we don’t know our past and can hardly comprehend what occurs at church.

In the Catholic church, we do the sign of the cross, kneel, bow, raise hands and beat our breasts like the sinner in the temple because they are reverence for God; acknowledge His presence and authority; and just like the sinner in Luke 18:9-14, it is our prayer that God will see our remorseful actions and any plague shall pass over.

And for those who would prefer to refer to the bible as their source of guidance, don’t forget that God also used signs to communicate some specific messages: see Genesis 9: 13-15; Exodus 12: 13; Deuteronomy 6: 4-8; Isaiah 7: 10-14; and 1 Corinthians 1: 18. And to know more about why Catholics stand, kneel or genuflect see the following as well: Luke 18: 9-14; Nehemiah 8: 5; Psalm 95:6; Ephesians 3: 14-15; and 1 Timothy 2:8.

So if you know how people struggled in the past to express their faith and were persecuted for it, what do you do now that we are free from all forms of persecution and yet when we even sit in trotros we feel shy to sign ourselves with the cross. Yes, we seek to hide the light that cannot be hid.

So like Tertullian said “ …In all our coming in and going out; in wearing our shoes; at the bath; at the table; in lighting our candles; in lying down; in whatever employment that occupies us- we need to mark our foreheads with the sign of the cross. Well, the Roman Father said this as well.