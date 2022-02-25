What health problems can sex solve?

Sex is not only profitable for reproduction, having babies, multiplying and replenishing the earth. Sex can be a real solution against some health conditions even a treatment. We propose you to discover here, some health problems that sex can solve.

Depression and Anxiety

Many aspects of sex can help boost the mood and act as a buffer against depression’s effects. A recent study suggests that exposure to semen may help fight depression. In fact, beyond sperm, semen may provide mood-boosting hormones and chemical compounds for women.

Some tests driven on college-age people shown that those who were less exposed to semen, because using condom, were more likely to be depressed than those who did not use condoms. And among those who did not use condoms, the longer they went without having sex, the more likely they were to be depressed.

Concentrating on various aspects of the sex, such as the touch, the position, and foreplay can take your mind off your current depressive state and ease your mental burden. This can be seen in the nude game.

Heart Deseases

Some researches have found that sex has protective benefits on our heart health. Sex is a form of exercise and helps strengthen your heart. Men with a low frequency of sexual activity have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a reporting in the American Journal of Cardiology. Compared to men who reported sexual activity at least 2-3 times a week, men with sexual activity of once per month or less had a 45% increased risk of cardiovascular disease during the study period.

Bad Sleep

Sex lowers the production of the stress hormone cortisol and provides an immediate reduction in tension and anxiety thereby fostoring a better sleep. In fact during sex there is a release of some hormones that may directly contribute to better sleep.

Oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, and Prolactin, are one of the feel-good hormones released during sex. Both of them help relax the body and allow you to fall asleep more easily. Another hormones released during sex is endorphins. It gives your body a pain-killing effect that also helps soothe you before sleep. Dopamine, the pleasure hormone and serotonin the happy chemical are other substances stimulated during that support sleep.

Blood Pressure

Frequent sex lower blood pressure. European researchers drove researchs on 51 healthy men and women ages 20 to 47. They asked them about their sexual frequency and then measured their blood pressure. As frequency increased, blood pressure decreased. This is because during sex, a man’s heart rate rarely gets above 130 beats a minute, and his systolic blood pressure nearly always stays under 170.

Immune System

Some early research found that regular sex increased the effectiveness of the immune system. They found that people who had sex once or twice per week had a 30 percent increase in IgA (an antibody that shows how tough our immune system is) compared to those who don’t. Having sex frequently boosts the body’s ability to produce protective antibodies against bacteria, viruses, and other germs that cause common illnesses