What is a 360 lipo

Liposuction is usually done On One area at a time, 360-degree liposuction targets the abdomen, sides, waistline, flanks, and bra fat.

360 lipo Procedures

BEFORE OPERATION

The surgeon will ask you to stop smoking and drinking alcohol for three weeks before your procedure. Avoid anti-inflammatory medications and herbal supplements for this time period as well, as these may increase the amount of bleeding.

You should drink plenty of water in the weeks leading up to your procedure.

DURING OPERATION

The surgical procedure is performed under general Anesthesia, for a period of approximately 1-4 hours, depending on the area from which liposuction is intended. The surgeon also takes pictures of the areas before liposuction to compare them after recovery.

AFTER OPERATION

Bruising, swelling, and pain in the area where the liposuction is done for the first few days after surgery is expected to increase slightly before it starts to improve. Some drains will be placed to help remove unwanted fluid mixed with blood from under the skin. A compression bandage is also placed for 8 weeks to reduce swelling.

How long is recovery after 360 Lipo

Usually in the first two days, the patient feels slight pain after the surgery, but there is no need to worry. This is normal.

Just take the painkiller and you will be fine. You will be given compression garments to limit your movement and we advise you to stay away from exercise.

What’s included in lipo 360

Abdomen Sides Waistline Flanks Bra fat

How much fat can lipo 360 Remove?

The maximum amount of fat ranges between six to eight pounds (three to four litres), which can remove more fat and cause complications.

What is lipo 360 before and after

How much 360 lipo cost

The prices of 360 lipo surgery differ from one patient to another, as the technique

used and the areas to be suctioned play a big role in the price, and the prices of surgery

may vary if combined with other surgeries.

Lipo 360 reviews