What It Takes to Find Success as the Owner of a Venture, as per Jon Paramore

The road to entrepreneurship is seldom an easy one, and success always comes after failure. Anyone with a business, big or small, knows how tough it is to stay in the growth and expansion phase. Hence having a business coach who can pinpoint the solutions to your problems can help bridge the gap and prevent your business from collapsing. Here, Jon Paramore, CEO of SMASH CO. and a popular business and life coach, discusses his career and his passion for the ‘growth mindset’.

Business owners struggle with a myriad of problems such as cutting down costs, getting out of a personal slump, improving sales, and pulling in funds, to name a few. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in the contracting business and a successful business academy, Jon Paramore is one of the few people with the proven techniques to counter all such obstacles.

Jon Paramore elucidates that through his business academy, he teaches his students the five pillars for success in life and business. “Strength, mindset, alliance, success and humility – these form the basis of learning and practicing. These are what built the leaders who impact the world today.” Over the last few years, Jon has also written best-selling books on productivity, tools for success, and a winner’s approach from the mind and the body.

As one of the top sales team strategists, Jon’s aim is to promote the ‘growth mindset’ among entrepreneurs. He has raked in over 500 million dollars directly or indirectly for his and his students’ businesses.

To Jon Paramore, perception is everything when it comes to life and business development. Thinking outside the box, having empathy, connecting with consumers – these are what make or break a deal. He concludes, “To sum it up in five words, ‘responsibly grows and scales companies’ – this is how I’d describe myself, hopefully inspiring many young minds.”