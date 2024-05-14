What Responsible Betting Campaigns in Ghana Can Learn from the UK

Betting has become incredibly popular with the advancement of its digital version – and users globally can engage in this risky entertainment and get maximum benefits. At the same time, such freedom resulted in increased addiction rates, which is a global challenge in 2024. Countries implement different regulations on this point; while some are well-developed, others still lack specific initiatives to control the industry. In this case, the UK and Ghana can be perfect examples.

State of Betting in the United Kingdom

The British territory is a real cradle of this risky entertainment, as the country’s residents are known as passionate betting lovers. According to reports, over 47% of locals place sports bets regularly. Besides being well-developed, the industry is properly controlled and regulated in the state. The UK Gambling Commission is the main body controlling betting activities, issuing licensing, and providing safer gaming initiatives. Self-exclusion program is among the most efficient tools for coping with betting problems and it’s mandatory in UKGC-regulated platforms. At the same time, wagering on non GamStop sports sites is also widespread in the UK, and their operators implement numerous measures to control users’ betting behaviours and motivate them to have fun responsibly.

Betting Landscape in Ghana

The gambling sector is rapidly developing in Africa, and Ghana is one of the countries where it’s legal and regulated. The industry is controlled by the Gambling Act 2006. Online sportsbooks, both local and international, are allowed in the state, so Ghana residents can take advantage of the most lucrative odds, amazing promotions, and high-quality bookmaker services. Only licensed and trusted platforms can operate in the country, which provides residents with transparent and fair betting conditions. However, the region still lacks responsible gambling initiatives that could potentially improve the overall industry landscape and minimise its harmful impact on punters.

UK Initiatives Ghana Can Support

The UK Gambling Commission is one of the most prestigious licensing authorities globally, which is therefore known for its strict requirements and initiatives. It aims to minimise the number of betting-addicted individuals in the country while providing users with secure and reliable conditions. Have a look at the main tools the UK regulatory body uses – and the Ghanaian government should also consider them.

Self-Exclusion for Compulsive Punters

GamStop is the most common tool for restricted access to online casinos and bookmaker sites. The program is mandatory for all UKGC-licensed platforms; users can choose the self-exclusion term themselves and take advantage of additional support groups and therapies. Over 80% of GamStop participants reported improved conditions, which is why a similar tool can be effective in decreasing the number of betting-related disorders in Ghana.

Quick Access to Treatment & Support Organisations

Multiple international helplines and communities are available to those negatively affected by betting, and instant access to these resources can significantly improve the overall industry landscape. UKGC-based online sportsbooks are required to place information about safer gaming on their websites and offer links to appropriate organisations providing assistance and guidance. Bookmakers in Ghana should consider this example and implement the same approach at the government level. This method will oblige all digital bookmakers to increase customer awareness of potential harm and give all the necessary resources for preventing or treating possible disorders.

Safer Gaming Advertisements

The digital world is full of bright betting ads – bookmakers face stiff competition and are forced to attract new customers by all means. The UK has specific regulations for gambling promotional campaigns; while such advertisements are not restricted in the country, they must still mention the responsible approach to online betting. In this case, potential players can learn more about the risks of this entertainment and think twice about whether they would like to invest their personal funds.

Gambling ads are also not prohibited in Ghana, but the country doesn’t have any restrictions on them. Adding the requirement about responsible betting in promotions can significantly affect the iGaming scene in the region and provide users with more details about what awaits them on betting platforms. It’s also worth noting that ads shouldn’t contain any misleading information, so operators must be honest with their potential customers.

Final Insight

The UK has one of the best-developed betting industries in the world, which is complemented by strict regulations. While many may be dissatisfied with a massive number of limitations and restrictions, the country’s regulatory body provides recommendations to increase the overall population’s well-being and reduce the harmful impact of gambling activities.

Ghana also boasts a regulated iGaming scene – online sportsbooks are legal and controlled in the African state. However, the country still lacks responsible betting initiatives that would inform users about the possible pitfalls. Ghanaian government and regulatory authorities should consider the British approach to this risky entertainment and learn some initiatives that might be efficient in coping with gaming-related problems and guaranteeing a better landscape for all parties involved.