What to expect from the government’s investment in Chirano?

Asante Gold has announced in an official statement on 6 April that it has entered into an exclusive agreement for the potential purchase of the Chirano mine, previously operated by Canadian giant Kinross Gold Corporation. While few details of the deal have been leaked, the acquisition will be funded by two public vehicles: the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF). What should we expect from this historic publicinvestment?

A dynamic and profitable mine

Chirano, an underground and open-pit mining operation located in the southwest of the country has proven to be very profitable in recent years. Its exploitation by the junior Asante Gold Corporation, which is already well established in the country, should enable the government to collect more taxes, a major source of revenue in the country where the mining sector contributes more than 5% of the national GDP.

Furthermore, Ghana could benefit from a major financial windfall in the coming years, especially as the price of gold could reach an all-time high in 2022. If you are familiar with gold prices, this is a timely and strategic investment.

Finally, by ensuring more control over the mine, the government ensures a stable source of income. The risk of a private company is that it will stop producing overnight. By investing in Chirano, the government is taking away this sword of Damocles.

Substantial increase in local content

The government’s takeover of the mine may also be good news for the neighbouring communities.

At the head of Chirano, Kinross had carried out numerous infrastructure financing projects. Schools, hospitals, electricity networks… the local population has greatly benefited from the resources provided by the Canadian company.

By taking over Chirano, the government could build on this foundation and develop a broader environmental and social policy.

Indeed, the mine can be expected to be part of national policies such as Agenda 111 or One District One Factory. Expectations on the ground are high. They now have to be met by the government at local and national level.