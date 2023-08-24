Small group without names enabled to chat on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now let users create small groups without first naming them, according to a Facebook post by Meta CEO Zuckerberg Mark.

Previously, users had to choose a group name when setting up a group page before they can chat.

But TechCrunch reports that unnamed groups have a cap of six members instead of the named groups’ limit of 1,024 participants.

In addition, WhatsApp will reportedly auto-generate placeholder names for unnamed groups based on their members.

Depending on how they’ve saved members’ contacts, the group name will also appear differently for each member.

When joining an unnamed group that includes people who haven’t saved your contacts, it will reportedly display your phone number to the group. This suggests the feature is designed more for established friends, family or colleagues and less for strangers.

TechCrunch reports that the feature will roll out globally “over the next few weeks.”