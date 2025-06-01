WhatsApp Debuts Native iPad App Amid Apple Gaming Expansion

After years of user requests, Meta has launched a dedicated WhatsApp application for iPad, ending reliance on browser access or scaled-up iPhone versions.

The native app features a split-screen interface with full iPadOS multitasking support and enables 32-participant video calls, matching functionality on other platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed WhatsApp now serves over 3 billion monthly active users globally, with the iPad release expected to boost engagement among Apple tablet owners.

Concurrently, Apple is preparing to unveil a new system-wide gaming application at its June 9 Worldwide Developers Conference, according to sources familiar with the matter. This unified hub for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV will replace the underutilized Game Center introduced in 2010. The platform centralizes game launching, achievement tracking, and social features while integrating non-App Store Mac games—a notable concession to alternative marketplaces. Apple’s gaming push aligns with high-profile titles like Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed arriving on its devices, a strategic move given gaming drives approximately two-thirds of App Store revenue.

The timing underscores both companies’ focus on cross-device utility. Meta closes a key gap in its Apple ecosystem strategy, leaving Instagram as its sole major platform without native iPad support. Apple’s gaming overhaul coincides with its upcoming iOS 18 update, rumored to feature UI unification across devices and AI-enhanced tools like real-time AirPods translation. These parallel developments reflect the industry’s prioritization of ecosystem integration as hardware differentiation diminishes.