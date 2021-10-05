WhatsApp Entirely Back Up and Running – CEO

WhatsApp has fully restored the operation of its services after a major outage, CEO Will Cathcart said.

“We’re entirely back up and running now,” Cathcart said on Twitter.

“We know that people were unable to use @WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today — a humbling reminder of how much people and organizations rely on our app every day,” he said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the services are returning online.

The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.

Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook’s recovery team that the social networking service’s outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.

