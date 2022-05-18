WhatsApp introduces P2P payments in India, Brazil

WhatsApp is introducing a P2P payments option in the contact card of the messaging system in India and Brazil.

The new pay button feature makes it possible for people to send money directly to family, friends, and loved ones from the contacts menu.

Stephane Kasriel, head of commerce and financial technologies at Meta, says: “We’re always working on new ways to unlock the potential of payments on WhatsApp. By adding a Pay button to the contact card on WhatsApp, we hope to make sending payments even more intuitive.

“With payments on WhatsApp, people can send money to friends and family right where they chat, securely and with no fees.”