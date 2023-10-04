WhatsApp soon to release anticipated update

Leaked screenshots suggest that meta-owned, WhatsApp is considering fulfilling a long-standing user request by introducing an official iPad version of the messaging app.

Originally designed for smartphones, WhatsApp later extended its availability to computers, but iPad users have been lacking an official app.

Although iPad users can currently access WhatsApp through the Safari browser, they’ve expressed frustration over the absence of a dedicated app for their devices.

On social media, users have voiced their complaints, with one tweet asking, “Why isn’t there WhatsApp for iPad? If you have a desktop app, then what’s really stopping you?”

The widely used app, owned by Meta, was initially developed for smartphones but has since expanded to include computer access.

Leaked screenshots of the app, formatted for a wide iPad screen, have appeared on WABetaInfo, a site known for tracking WhatsApp updates.

According to WABetaInfo, a beta version of the iPad-compatible app is currently available for beta testers through the TestFlight app.

The screenshots displayed on an iPad screen provide further evidence that testing is ongoing, but the app remains in the beta phase and isn’t accessible to the general public.

TestFlight, an online service owned by Apple, is used for installing and testing new apps, but it’s currently restricted to developers within the iOS Developer Program.

WhatsApp has yet to provide official confirmation of the iPad app’s release.

However, iPad users have expressed their excitement about the potential release, sharing their joy on social media.