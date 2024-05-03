WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will temporarily block users from chatting with other users if they violate some WhatsApp policies.

The feature, which has already been seen in the recent Android beta version of the messaging app, is set to be released in a future update.

Users breaching specific WhatsApp policies will be shortly cut off, as shown in the new screenshots provided by WABetaInfo. After restriction, users will not be able to start new chats for a designated time period.

However, ensuring that essential communication remains intact, the restricted users will still have the capacity to receive and respond to messages.

To detect various forms of abuse, including spam-like behaviour, bulk messaging, and other activities violating its terms of service, WhatsApp has automated tools.

Due to the platform’s end-to-end encryption, these tools independently operate message controls instead of relying on behavioural patterns to mark suspicious activities.

A balance between enforcing policy compliance and preserving user access is aimed to be upheld by this account restriction feature.

Moreover, WhatsApp will let users an opportunity to rectify their behaviour without forfeiting access to their data entirely by choosing short restrictions over the permanent ones.