WhatsApp to introduce New Feature soonest

WhatsApp is about to change out of all recognition. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act, coming into force in the European Union in March 2024, the messaging app is opening up to the third parties.And a new report says that it’s coming sooner than many analysts had expected.

While it was known that the DMA would arrive in early March, WhatsApp hadn’t said anything about when it would comply. In the DMA, WhatsApp was declared a gatekeeper app, whose significant influence meant that it had to open things up. This was understood to mean that the app would add separate inboxes for different messaging apps.

So, if someone was messaging you through Messenger, Signal or even Apple iMessage, WhatsApp had to provide the capability for the message to show up in WhatsApp. Oh, joy, no more wracking your brain to remember which service your friends prefer, it would come to WhatsApp automatically.9

Now, according to WABetaInfo—widely considered the authority when it comes to all things WhatsApp—these game-changing updates are on their way. Here’s what the site says, and reading between the lines, it’s telling us something quite surprising. “The Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets large tech companies who heavily influence the digital market, requiring them to facilitate user communication across multiple apps. Since it is required by law, WhatsApp must offer support for third-party chats to their European Region users. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.18 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on the chat interoperability feature!”

That’s especially interesting because much of the focus of the DMA has been on the iPhone, but it’s the Google version of WhatsApp that is showing these changes coming soon.