WhatsApp to introduce Premium version for businesses

Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp, the messaging service used by more than a billion users worldwide, is planning to introduce a Premium subscription tier for businesses, according to a report.

WABetaInfo, a normally reliable website that specializes in covering news related to WhatsApp, reported on Tuesday that WhatsApp Premium will allow businesses to link up to 10 devices to make it easier for them to interact with clients.

The subscription tier is still under development, WABetaInfo said, and no release date is available at this stage. It will only be available for business accounts and the subscription will reportedly be optional.

The website said WhatsApp Premium will also allow business accounts to create a unique custom link, such as wa.me/techcentral. It said no further details about the subscription tier is available but that it will work on Android, iOS and PC desktop.