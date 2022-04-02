WhatsApp Virtual Distribution Channel Launched At Star Assurance

The Star Assurance Company Limited, has launched a WhatsApp-based insurance distribution channel to enable its customers to communicate with the company easily.

The WhatsApp platform known as ‘POKUAA’ was initiated by the Company for a smooth and seamless customer experience; Mrs. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of Star, doing the launch said the platform was also a short message service (SMS)-enabled response quickly and effectively to each user’s specific needs.

Mrs. Barfour-Awuah said ‘Pokuaa’ was a natural consequence of the company’s continuous drive to deliver delightful experiences and value to its customers, brokers, and partners.

She reiterated the company’s commitment to continue investing in digital tools to further enhance the customer experience and reduce further the turnaround time of customers transacting business using any of its distribution channels.

“To remain relevant in the face of the fast-changing expectations of our clients as well the current dynamic insurance market in Ghana, we will continue to innovate, sparing no effort and resource,” she concluded.