When others gave excuses, I was there, sacrificed for NPP – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his desire to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 polls, citing his extensive sacrifices for the party.

Speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency during his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his contributions to the party over the years, including his pivotal role as a witness during the 2012 general election petition.

Dr. Bawumia recalled how he readily stepped forward when the party needed a witness for the petition, despite his contenders making excuses to avoid the responsibility.

“Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court,” he stated.

Despite the fear and hesitations of others, Dr. Bawumia stood his ground, firmly believing that he was the best candidate to lead the party. As one of the ten candidates who recently underwent vetting, Dr. Bawumia is determined to secure the position of the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

His competitors include former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agric Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyle, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyel Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Offinso North Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment and sacrifices for the NPP are well-documented, with his involvement as a witness during the election petition being a significant testament to his loyalty and dedication to the party.