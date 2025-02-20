When Regulation Silences Voices: LPG Slams NCA’s Sudden Media Shutdown

In a move that has stirred both debate and disquiet across Ghana’s media landscape, the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has fiercely condemned the National Communications Authority’s abrupt closure of several media outlets for allegedly operating without valid frequency authorizations.

In a press statement issued on February 19, 2025, the LPG acknowledged that regulatory compliance is necessary, yet decried the heavy-handed enforcement that has now left countless journalists and media professionals facing unemployment in these trying economic times.

The LPG’s criticism goes beyond mere administrative procedure. The party argued that the media is not only a vital engine of public discourse but also a significant source of employment, especially for a nation grappling with economic challenges. By shuttering stations overnight, the NCA’s decision, according to the LPG, risks undermining the democratic fabric of the country—a fabric woven as much from the free flow of information as from the livelihoods of those who bring it to the public.

Critics within the LPG contend that the shutdowns were not only poorly executed but also devoid of a compassionate approach. Instead of providing affected media houses with a grace period or offering technical support to help them regain compliance, the authorities opted for immediate punitive action. This, the LPG warns, sets a dangerous precedent, inviting further uncertainty and anxiety among stakeholders who depend on the media not just for their voices to be heard, but for their very survival in a competitive industry.

The party’s call is a plea for a recalibrated strategy—one that balances the necessity for regulatory oversight with the equally important need to preserve jobs and uphold democratic values. By urging the Ministry of Communications and the NCA to engage in constructive dialogue and adopt a more measured, due-process-oriented approach, the LPG is standing up for a media sector it views as the backbone of democracy. As civil society groups, media associations, and other stakeholders rally around this cause, the debate over how best to protect both the rule of law and free expression intensifies, spotlighting a critical juncture for Ghana’s future as a nation of voices.