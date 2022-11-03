When The Regulator Turns Into Player, Chaos Becomes The Order Of The Day

Tanzania, Namibia & Nigeria are taking over very fast, when the people who know it best are given an enabling environment, the sport flourishes.

Greediness, enviness and vindictiveness are all recipe for retrogression.

When the regulator becomes a player, it fails to regulate and shift the sanctions and punishments unto others.

Imax Media Group had all the good intentions to partner promoters (who knows how to do it best) via the GBA and for them (Imax) to have the rights to the content whiles they bring in the marketing funds to drive the sport to the next level.

For someone’s greediness & selfishness, the hard earned safety reputation that promoters sacrifice and toiled for, has been compromised which will take a longer time to build back the confidence in respect to security for the fans to troop in their numbers for our beloved sport as expected.

There are certain session of people who wouldn’t want to come and watch live boxing with the reason of safety challenges but promoters over the years have worked so hard to build that confidence of safety for everyone even with the biggest local rivalry fights which went on with minimal security lapses.

A trainer has been figured out to be an instigator of the violence for the last week’s edition of the Deluxy Boxing League, he has been punished without a fair trial as the verdict was announced without him being called to be present to be told of his offences, not given the opportunity to defend himself but straight away official of the GBA has run to the media to publish just to save faces from the erroneous act from the organizers who are from the GBA’s own stable.

How would a serious organizer of a free gate boxing event would compromise on security like this with dignitaries of high repute? Not even one police personnel was at the event (if my information were to be right) and so how do the GBA expect the spectators, officials and for that matter the boxers be safe when they know the behaviour of the majority of the people that attend boxing events? Now that the GBA is involved and for that matter the one in charge of the organization of the event, who would be held responsible for failure to provide security? Would the GBA not sanction or punish any other promoter who failed with security arrangment for such an event?

We have a leadership challenge in the administration of Ghana boxing and would need truthful boxing loving people to speak truth to power than sycophants who wants to milk the sport and for that matter wish to build their political careers out from our beloved sport withoit thinking about the future of the sport.

Some of us are placed in this sport to make sure its future becomes better and brighter and would therefore won’t relent on our effort till we see the dream of Ghana becomes the Mecca of Africa boxing as a reality.

Long live Ghana Boxing.

By Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye