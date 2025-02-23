When The Tables Turn 

By: Evelyn Mawusi

In 2009, when the late President John Evans Atta Mills assumed office, he adopted a policy of inclusivity, allowing all individuals, including New Patriotic Party (NPP) members accused of misappropriating state funds, to go unpunished.

This gesture earned him the nickname “father for all,” as it reflected the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s commitment to democracy and its desire to ensure everyone’s comfort.

Following President Atta Mills’ passing, H.E. John Dramani Mahama took over and continued this policy of inclusivity, refraining from dismissing individuals from their positions. However, when the NDC lost the 2016 elections, the NPP’s actions were markedly different.

They engaged in widespread dismissals, sacking numerous individuals employed during the latter part of H.E. John Mahama’s administration.

In 2024, the NPP suffered an electoral defeat. Ironically, they now expect the NDC to adopt a similar policy of “father for all” and inclusivity.

A frequently used adage states that, “He who calls for equity must come with clean hands.” This phrase underscores the importance of accountability and fairness in governance.

Ghanaians would undoubtedly be watching closely to see how the NDC, under H.E. John Mahama’s leadership navigates this complex situation.

And, it must be understood here and now that since the NPP does not believe in the “father for all,” principle, members of the NDC are not children of a lesser god. They also deserve all the benefits of power just as the NPP members and their cronies did over the past eight years.

By the way, where are the “Nyansafuo” cabal? Are you still in Ghana? The wise are speaking ooo, please join them if you are still around. “God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.”!

The writer, Evelyn Mawusi is the Deputy Volta Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).