Mr Micheal Abayateye, a Human Resource practitioner, says the empowerment of women has a greater impact on the development of the society.

He, therefore, stressed the need for all stakeholders to pay attention to the socio-economic needs of women, particularly rural women in lifting their standards and helping to denounce pervasive poverty.

Mr Abayateye, also a team member of the Global Saemaul Development Network (GSDN), was speaking at the training for some women group selected under the “Saemaul Undong” project.

The”Saemaul Undong” is a Korean Concept of “Self-help, Can-do spirit as well as can make it attitude” to overcome hunger and poverty and achieve development.

The selected women would be equipped with business management skills, machinery, marketing and packaging tools under the three-year project to improve upon livelihoods and family lives.

The women group, mainly into Gari Processing, were drawn from Kojokrom a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis under the leadership of Mr Napoleon Oduro, the Assembly Member.

Mr Abayateye said, “When women make money, it affects their larger families and improve upon lives while curbing social vices…and our focus is to help these women within the three years, do an assessment and scale up when necessary.”

Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of STMA, was grateful for the project and its tenets of reducing poverty in the Metropolis.

“Where Ghana have reached, we need entrepreneurs to push things ahead and this concept, I trust is in order”, he added.