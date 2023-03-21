When Your Marketability In Ashanti Is Weak, Kejetia Will Expose You

We have chanced on a video on social media of which Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia was booed at Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. It was shameful and a disaster, to see Bawumia being booed and hooted at, with the few MP supporters found following him seen running away from him at the Market.

Bawumia, on Sunday, March 19, 2023 attended Akwasidae at the Manhyia Ahenfie (Palace) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NPP, Chief Executive Officers (C.E.Os), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Party Executives from the top to the bottom and many others were forced to join Vice President Bawumia to Manhyia Ahenfie but they resisted; even buses were placed at some points to carry people to join but they also refused. Kudos to them for abiding by the do’s and don’ts of the NPP constitution. We have to resist the oppressors rule.

As part of Bawumia and his political surrogates’ agenda to announce his presence and making known by all means in Ashanti Region, on the following day, Monday, March 20, 2023, went to Kejetia Market, one of the biggest Markets in Africa to engage the traders on the recent catastrophic fire outbreak at Kejetia but it was like the sinking of the Titanic Ship; market men and women hooted at him, some of those people were in NPP paraphernalia.

In the Video, some of his few MP supporters and others were seen running away from the Kejetia Men and Women, pointing their fingers at Bawumia that they should rather go to the direction of the Vice President to hoot at him and not them. Minister for Energy and MP for Manhyia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) was found in the video running away from the hooting scene, how could he be abandoning the ship even before the ship starts sinking. Openly, it is obvious that NAPO is a loyalist of Vice President Bawumia and so why should he betray him openly like that?

What happened at the Akwasidae and Kejetia are clear indications that, Ashanti region was never for bawumia as his surrogates like NAPO, Osei Kyei Mensah, Wontumi and others have always attempted to make Bawumia believe. At this point, they will stop ranting that Ashanti Region has fallen for Bawumia, and even Wontumi, the man whom they have put their faith in has lost control of the Region.

It should not be forgotten that Bawumia, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, was booed at Hogbetsotso Za in Anlo in Volta Region.

Even the northern sector where Bawumia hails from rejected him after attempts were made to impose Bawumia on the polling station executives through their Northern Regional Chairman of NPP, Chairman Samba, so how do they expect it to work at the Southern sector of the Country.

It should be noted that, attempts to influence some people, individuals, groups, party officials and government officials through force, threats and intimidations to do something against their political will and right in NPP will not work and will totally backfire at each and every moment.

Because, at least, such groups, individuals, party officials and government officials know the future political consequences of such actions so they wouldn’t fall for such, especially, when their welfare has never been the concern of these self-styled and self-seeking individuals leading the oppression and imposition, most especially when he has even lost Tamale, Upper East, Savanna and Upper West to another person!

It is clear that Vice President Bawumia is not the People’s choice; he is not the preferred candidate for the NPP and if he is presented as flag bearer come 2024 the party will lose, the Party needs someone who is the embodiment of NPP, in fact knows the tradition of NPP and has contributed much to the Party. Truth be told!

………………SIGNED………………….

Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)