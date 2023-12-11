Where Are The Vultures?

It is believed and also a known fact that God created everything ( both living and non-living) for a purpose, but sometimes, one wonders about the importance of some of these creatures.

Typical examples are snakes, lions, other wild cats, and vultures, among others. Take, for instance, vultures. Research has proven that they serve as cleaners of the environment, as they consume carcasses of dead animals, which hitherto would cause the outbreak of a serious health pandemic to humankind, thereby controlling and protecting the environment against the outbreak of such a health pandemic.

In Africa, and for that matter, Ghana, these carcass-eating creatures could be found in large numbers, especially in the rural areas, scouting refuse dumps for leftover foods and dead animals.

But shockingly, these carrion-eaters have disappeared without a trace in the past years, making one wonder about the cause of the extinction of these animals. Hardly will one see a vulture even scavaging a refuse dump for food nowadays

Some schools of thought believe that the extinction of these scavengers could be linked to the high increase in taste for chicken among the populace, which has culminated in the consumption of these animals, as some unscrupulous people may trap, prepare, and sell them as chicken to the unsuspecting public.

If this intellectual tradition is anything to go by, then one will begin to wonder, and question the kind of meat African countries import daily from the so-called European market in the name of poultry products.

This opinion piece is not to downplay the existence of thriving commercial poultry farms in these exporting countries but to ascertain the source of these poultry products that are exported to stuff the millions of cold stores in Africa daily.

Could it be that Africans are made to consume other migrating birds to some of the European countries that are deemed a nuisance to the environment, particularly to large commercial agriculture farms, and therefore killed?

This question may seem irrelevant, but the report in sections of the international media recently that some multi-million beef-producing companies were using horse meat instead of cow meat for the product for export can not defeat the question of the source of some of these exported poultry products to Africa.

But the crux of this article is to dig deep into the cause of the extinction of the vultures if they have been consumed for meat.