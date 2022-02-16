Where good food and great company meet

The past two years in isolation has made many yearn for the normalcy they once enjoyed. Breakfast with your friends, lunches with the family, dinner with your significant other and a night out on the town every now and then- not at home! We want to reclaim our freedom to associate and socialise, let our hair loose and unwind in the spaces we choose with the company of our liking.

The cosmopolitan dinning and upmarket lounge of Co.fi promises this and more, opening the doors of its fourth branch in Midrand on the 28th of January 2022. They have created an atmosphere that tailors to the need for people to express themselves casually, socially and professionally, in an aesthetically appealing atmosphere with multiple dedicated spaces that appeal to a variety of consumers.

Co.fi Midrand comprises of three bar areas (the most of all its locations) and a fusion of new, as well as elements from its other locations. They have struck a balance between maintaining their signature look, blending this with offerings that cater to an upmarket clientele such as the introduction of a ‘Pink Room’, which is their first ever wine cellar and sushi to their appetising menu.

It however has not been without its challenges to create this dedicated space in the gateway to Johannesburg. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the restaurant and entertainment industry and sustainability has been a core focus of businesses such as Co.fi. This involves being flexible while retaining the brands well recognised identity and bringing a fresh product to an ever-changing market.

This is reflected in the interior design which consists of the traditional Co.fi colour scheme (grey, gold, black and white) and the introduction of green, pink and blue to create an exquisite sensory experience. The director of Co.fi stated that, “we are able to adapt to the changes that have taken places in the past two years in the restaurant industry, what we did a few years back is not happening now we are actually changing with time”.

Co.fi continues to solidify its foot hold in the restaurant and entertainment industry. Its latest location promises to cater to the needs of a diverse clientele and become a hub where good food and great company meet. A larger location means that there is more space for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city life, to do so without worrying about social distancing and focus more on appreciating the ambiance Co.fi has to offer.