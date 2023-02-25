Where to get free programming courses for free in 2023

There are several online platforms that offer free programming courses. Here are some popular ones:

Codecademy: Codecademy offers free and interactive coding lessons in various programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and SQL.

Coursera: Coursera is an online learning platform that offers free courses from top universities and organizations. They offer programming courses in various languages such as Java, Python, and Ruby.

edX: edX is another online learning platform that provides free programming courses from top universities worldwide, including Harvard, MIT, and UC Berkeley.

Udacity: Udacity is an online learning platform that offers free courses in programming and technology-related subjects. They provide courses in various programming languages, including Python, Java, and JavaScript.

FreeCodeCamp: FreeCodeCamp is a nonprofit organization that provides free coding lessons and certifications in various programming languages, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Khan Academy: Khan Academy offers free courses in programming and computer science for beginners. They provide lessons in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

These are just a few examples of online platforms that offer free programming courses. It’s always a good idea to do your research and find the platform that best fits your needs and interests.