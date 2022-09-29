WHF and SASNET-Ghana call for action on heart diseases

The World Heart Federation (WHF) and the Stroke Association Supportnetwork-Ghana (SASNET-GHANA) have called for action on climate change and health inequity as millions of lives were at risk from cardiovascular disease, the world’s biggest killer.

“Air pollution is responsible for 25 per cent of all CVD deaths, taking the lives of seven million people every year. Whether they are more immediate actions like walking or cycling instead of travelling by car, or longer-term efforts such as supporting clean air legislation, each of us can contribute to a healthier planet in our own way.”

This was in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra as part of the World Heart Day programme on the “USE HEART FOR EVERY HEART.”

World Heart Day is celebrated each year on 29 September to raise awareness and mobilize international action against cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death on the planet.

It is the global initiative under which individuals, governments and the entire heart community come together to engage in fun activities, increase public education, and advocate universal access to CVD prevention, detection and treatment.

The statement encouraged having access to treatment and support for CVD varies widely across the world.

“Over 75 per cent of CVD deaths occur in low- to middle-income countries, but access can be an issue anywhere. By getting involved with global events such as World Heart Day, as well as local activities, we are empowered to spread awareness and help make a difference in the lives of all humankind.

It also attributed its cause to Psychological stress, which could double the risk of having a heart attack and called for Exercise, mediation, and getting enough quality sleep to lower stress levels.

“By resisting the harmful coping mechanisms and bad habits induced by stress, we can maximize our individual heart health”.

It said 2022 had seen historic heat waves and, with climate change disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, ‘we can expect a further widening of the gap in global cardiovascular healthcare equity.”

The statement quoted Professor Fausto Pinto, President of WHF as saying: “Millions of already vulnerable people are doubly exposed to extreme weather events and limited access to healthcare. World leaders must step up efforts on the two biggest threats of our time: climate change and global health inequity.”

It said Pakistan was currently battling one of its worst climate-related disasters and according to the World Heart Observatory, almost a quarter of all deaths were due to cardiovascular disease in the country and air pollution was the second leading risk factor for death and disability.

“Additionally, 50% of the population does not have access to primary healthcare services. The situation is not different for the country.

“In Ghana, Ho, the capital of the Volta region of Ghana is the only city that has made strides towards achieving a clean air atmosphere.

“Working hand in hand with the World Health Organisation (WHO), WHF and SASNET-GHANA are calling on governments, civil society, and global industry to meet net-zero targets, to tackle global warming and curb air pollution, and to deliver healthcare access for all.

“Climate change is not about polar bears or icebergs anymore. It’s about people’s health, especially poor people’s health. We need to reduce emissions in the name of health otherwise we will see more and more disasters and more suffering everywhere,” says Dr Maria Neira Director of Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at WHO.

It said a new global survey by WHF highlighted the global concern surrounding the link between climate change and cardiovascular disease, with climate change and air pollution ranked as the third most serious issue in relation to cardiovascular health among the respondents.

“The survey also revealed that awareness of healthcare inequity is growing: in response to a question about which global issues affected cardiovascular health the most, the second most common answer was social inequality and access to healthcare. These survey insights, combined with the almost 80 per cent of participants believing that government action can significantly reduce the burden of CVD in their countries, underline the important role of policymakers.

“WHF and SASNET-GHANA are urging government of Ghana (Ministry of Health), Healthcare providers to help improve cardiovascular health and to prevent CVD mortality by issuing regular reminders to at-risk groups about the dangers of extreme weather events, including tips on managing excessive heat events.

“We know what works in prevention and in treatment of the world’s biggest killer. It is time for scaled up implementation and shared responsibility. Beating cardiovascular disease should matter to every beating heart.”

“Despite the shadow that the corona virus pandemic continues to cast (with the death toll approaching 6.5 million), CVD remains the world’s largest killer, claiming three times as many lives (18.6 million) every year”.

The statement said the Stroke Association Supportnetwork-Ghana (SASNET-GHANA) and the World Heart Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service , Eastern regional Health directorate, District Health directorate New Juaben will hold a walk for heart , social media and media engagement to commemorate the 2022 World Heart Day.