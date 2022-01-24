Which are 1xbet’s most impressive bonuses for its customers from Ghana?

Ghana is a country in Africa where people can use some of the most advanced online betting platforms. Thanks to the local gambling laws, almost every international betting operator is accessible in Ghana. Some companies provide local punters with plenty of betting sections, whereas others focus more on the available bonuses.

Speaking of the devil, one company is definitely above the rest when it comes down to promotions. Its name is 1xbet, a site used by punters worldwide because of its amazing services. Interestingly, you can apply the 1xbet GH promo code: NOSTRABET, which is available for all new customers from Ghana, and you will have access to an even more impressive welcome promotion, whose maximum amount can reach 715 GHS.

The site’s welcome proposal is impressive, to say the least, but there are several other proposals to choose from. Let’s go over some of them and learn what makes them stand out.

1xbet’s welcome proposal

As we’ve mentioned, 1xbet is one of the gambling operators where people have access to a special welcome proposal. Even though some iGaming sites offer free bets and cashback, this company knows that punters in Ghana prefer bonus cash. Therefore, those who register and make a successful deposit will have access to a 200% bonus.

People who forget to try the 1xbet promo code: NOSTRABET can receive up to 550 GHS. Those who use the code when needed will have the chance to test a boosted reward whose maximum amount can reach 715 GHS.

Like other welcome promotions, this one has specific rules that customers must adhere to. Therefore, those interested in 1xbet’s welcome promotion should go over the Terms and Conditions before they start punting.

Daily Accumulator

Besides the welcome proposal for sports, 1xbet also has one of the most interesting casino bonuses. There is a reward for every new casino player who completes the registration process, and it comes in the form of extra cash and free spins.

With that being said, most punters in Ghana are interested in 1xbet’s sportsbook because the site is notorious for its numerous markets and award-winning odds. So, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the brand offers several sports proposals, such as the daily accumulator. The latter is an offer used by online bettors who want to punt on several sports events.

If you decide to put this proposal to the test, you will have to wager on several events pre-selected by this online betting platform. Punters in Ghana who predict 1xbet’s selections will have a 10% odds increase, which is impressive.

No-Risk Bet

While it is true that many online punters prefer to wager on several sports events, this isn’t always the case. Once punters in Ghana exhaust the 1xbet promo code: Nostrabet and use the welcome proposal, they will have the option to experience an interesting offer known as No Risk Bet. What makes this proposal special is that it allows punters to place a single bet on live or pre-match betting markets. Similar to the previous promotions, the matches are pre-selected by 1xbet’s staff.

Those who use this promotion and wager on the specific events will receive a refund if they don’t predict it successfully. The refund comes in the form of a promo code.