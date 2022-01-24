Which are Stake.com’s most impressive offers, and how to use them if you are in Ghana?

There are some exceptions, but most online bettors in every country want to use an operator with several years of experience. That’s the reason why some of the oldest online bookmakers and casinos continue to be the preferred option by punters worldwide.

Fortunately, some iGaming fans decide to give a chance to new and innovative platforms that are notorious for their world-class bonuses. One of the companies that should be mentioned here is Stake.com, a brand that is a well-known crypto betting platform. The site offers several breath-taking proposals, especially if you use the Stake.com bonus code by Nostrabet for additional benefits on your first deposit. The extra funds will allow you to put more of what it offers to the test.

Stake has a few interesting proposals that are popular in several countries, including Ghana. That’s why we’ve decided to share these offers and learn how to get them.

VAR Money Back

One of the most important things to remember about Stake.com is that the site might not always be accessible to punters in Ghana. If you live in an African country and can’t open this gambling site, use one of the popular tools, such as a VPN, to access the site. Once there, head over to the promotional section, and you will avail yourself of everything this brand has to offer.

Speaking of the devil, Stake.com is home to a wide selection of proposals, such as the one that includes VAR. This is a cashback bonus used by people who are interested in football. Since soccer is among the go-to sports in Ghana, many people will be happy that they have the opportunity to put this proposal to the test.

VAR Money Back is a bonus that gambling fans can use if they wager on EPL matches and choose the 1×2 markets. After deciding which event to punt on, bettors have to stake a minimum of $5. If VAR has any effect on the result of the game and a given bettor loses, this cashback proposal will provide up to $50.

MLB Insurance

One of the important things to know about Stake.com is that the iGaming site is top-rated in Canada. Besides the Stake.com promo code from Nostrabet that will allow newly-registered users to get additional advantages, the bookie has a special promotion for its baseball fans that allows them to insure their MLB bets. The latter can be used by iGaming fans in Ghana who have access to this platform.

The MLB Insurance is similar to the football promo mentioned above, but it has some differences. Perhaps the biggest one is the cashback itself, which can reach $250.

Users in Ghana who want to qualify for this proposal must wager on the MLB matches’ winning markets. The lowest amount of money that punters have to stake is $5, and they have to wager on pre-match single bets. Betting fans have to take a look at a few other important conditions, which is why it is advisable to go over the T&C before they start betting.

Multi-Insurance for Football

The last proposal we’d like to include here is also for football and can be used by punters in Ghana who open this online betting platform. What makes the reward special is that you can secure at least a part of your stake.

Gamblers in Ghana have to wager on events from Serie A, the English Premier League, or Championship to use this reward. Furthermore, they need to place pre-match bets on at least five legs with minimum odds of 1.25 per stake. Punters are allowed to wager on every market except corners and bookings, and the minimum amount they have to stake is $2. As for the cashback, Stake.com can provide them with up to $100.