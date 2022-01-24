Which are the online payment options accessible to bettors in Ghana?

Whether punters in Ghana want to wager on sports or play different casino games, they need to choose one of the many betting sites. People use various criteria to determine which iGaming operator to trust. One of them is the available online payment solutions, something that many inexperienced gamblers often overlook.

Ghana is in a unique position in Africa because the country allows certain online gambling platforms in its jurisdiction. Besides the companies that focus on the African market, some of the biggest iGaming brands worldwide are also accessible in Ghana. Most of them offer the same online payment options, but there are many exceptions.

Knowing the potential deposit and withdrawal solutions you will have access to is of utmost importance, so here are some of the popular variations.

E-wallets

While it is true that e-wallets are not that popular in Ghana, they are among the payment solutions used by people worldwide. In fact, Silentbet and this list with trusted betting sites for Ghana, which offers a lot of payment methods for the country, will show you that almost every brand offers some sort of digital wallet. Most companies provide PayPal and Skrill, but there are cases where bettors can use Neteller, ecoPayz, and more.

Using e-wallets for online betting in Ghana has many advantages. In most cases, these options don’t require any extra fees, and they don’t have any processing time. Furthermore, betting fans in Ghana don’t need to pay any fees for using other currencies, which is a huge plus.

Vodafone and other mobile payment alternatives

Unlike most European countries, where people use e-wallets and credit/debit cards, gamblers in Africa often make mobile payments. This explains why every world-class bookmaker and casino available in Ghana and in other countries offers at least a few mobile payment alternatives.

Some bettors might disagree, but Vodafone is among the most popular mobile payment solutions in several African countries. People who use Vodafone or any of the other online payment options they will come across after checking Silentbet’s list with the best betting sites in Ghana can make fast deposits. Yet, these payment alternatives might have additional fees, which is something that gambling fans have to take into consideration.

Digital currencies

While it is true that many of the world’s most popular gambling sites started offering different kinds of cryptocurrencies, not all of them provide these payment options in Africa. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum offer considerably more advantages than other online payment alternatives. Apart from the transaction speeds, digital currencies give punters in Ghana the option to make safe deposits and withdrawals.

Neither of the digital currencies offered in the iGaming industry requires gambling fans to share their bank account information. As a result, sports bettors and people who like online casino games in Ghana don’t need to worry about their personal information.

Bank Transfers

The final online payment option that people in Ghana will probably have the chance to try is bank transfer. The latter is among the best deposit solutions for people who want to add more money to their accounts. With that being said, it is only available in online bookmakers/casinos that have a license from Ghana’s regulating authority. In other words, if punters make a bank transfer to fund their accounts on a site that is not regulated by the country’s commission, the bank might block the money transfer.