As Brazil’s Amazon region struggles with record high water levels, reservoirs in other parts of the country are at risk of drying up.

Brazil’s national water authority ANA on Wednesday declared the situation critical until November 30 in around half a dozen Brazilian states along the Parana River.

Reservoirs in the centre and south, where power plants including the Itaipu Dam generate the bulk of Brazil’s energy, are only 32 per cent full due to a lack of rain, the Jornal Nacional news programme reported this week.

The average over the past 20 years was 64 per cent.

In 2001, Brazil experienced a blackout when levels dropped to 29 per cent.

Experts fear the second half of the year will be difficult for the energy sector and consumers because of the drought.

Meanwhile the Rio Negro, which flows into the Amazon at Manaus, recorded a water level of 29.98 metres – the highest since 1902.

Heavy, persistent rain has caused severe flooding in the area.

The river is subject to strong fluctuations after rainy and dry seasons.

Its lowest level was 13.63 metres in 2010.

The heavy rainfall that caused the flooding is linked to water scarcity in the centre and south, according to Brazilian environmental research institute Instituto Socioambiental, and reflects the effects of climate change on the region.