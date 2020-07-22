First Deputy Majority Chief Whip Mathew Nyindam, has condemned, the shooting incident involving Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Special Initiatives and MP for Awutu Senya East.

He, however, disagreed that she should be hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for the reported shooting, stressing that the Police should be allowed to investigate the matter and get to the root of it.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, in Accra, the Whip said some information he had gathered, indicated that Mrs Koomson admitted the shooting, but added that “I think it has to do with the Police, and the Police must do their investigation and get to the bottom of it.

“But for somebody to say she should be called before the Privileges Committee, I disagree with that.”

The Police is reported to have written to the Speaker over the incident to invite the MP for investigation, and Mr Nyindam said, the Speaker would answer that letter, but with belief that Speaker would in no way stand in the way of the investigation.

On whether calls on the Minister to resign or be dismissed are justifiable, Mr Nyindam responded that “the one who has the power to hire, has the power to fire.”

“The President hired her and the President will decide to fire if need be.”

Asked whether he would support the call for the MP to resign, Mr Nyidam said he did not have the full facts, and also the matter was not personal.

Mr Nyidam admitted he has a gun for self -defence, explaining that,” these days, you travel and you don’t know what will happen.

