White House Confirms Iran Agreed to JCPOA Concessions, Closer to Reaching Deal Than Before

Photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe in June. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Iran agreed to some concessions as part of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

“It’s true that Iran acceded to some concessions that has allowed us to get where we are in the process, and we are closer now than we were even just a couple of weeks ago, because Iran made the decision to make some concessions. So that’s a positive step forward,” Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, “gaps” still remain in the negotiations process and a deal has not yet been reached, Kirby added.

