White House Dismisses Musk’s Trump-Epstein Claim as Political Retaliation

The White House rejected Elon Musk’s allegation that Donald Trump suppressed Jeffrey Epstein-related investigation files, framing it as retaliation for policy disagreements.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated to CNN: “This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ because it does not include the policies he wanted. The President is focused on passing this historic legislation.”

Musk claimed on his platform X: “TIME TO DROP THE REALLY BIG BOMB: @REALDONALDTRUMP IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. THAT IS THE REAL REASON THEY HAVE NOT BEEN MADE PUBLIC.” He later added: “MARK THIS POST FOR THE FUTURE. THE TRUTH WILL COME OUT.” The accusation references Trump’s past association with Epstein, whom Trump called “a terrific guy” in a 2002 New York Magazine interview. Trump previously stated he severed ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s.

The clash stems from Musk’s opposition to Trump’s proposed legislation, which extends tax cuts, funds border security, and alters social programs. Musk earlier criticized the bill on X: “THIS MASSIVE, OUTRAGEOUS, PORK-FILLED CONGRESSIONAL SPENDING BILL IS A DISGUSTING ABOMINATION.” As head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk contends the bill undermines his agency’s cost-cutting reforms.

Trump has not publicly addressed the Epstein allegation. No evidence links Trump to Epstein’s criminal activities.

The dispute marks a fracture between two previously aligned conservative figures, highlighting how policy conflicts among influential elites can escalate into personal allegations.