Two White House executive offices closed their cafeterias on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The eatery of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, known as the Ike’s Eatery, and the cafeteria of the New Executive Office Building (NEOB) have been temporarily closed, according to an email to staff of the Executive Office of the President (EOP), which was obtained by U.S. media outlets.

Both buildings are close to the White House. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is located next to the West Wing, and houses a majority of offices for White House staff.

“As a result of proper safety protocols in place for food service staff, which include masks, gloves, plastic shielding at checkout, and the discontinuation of community service vessels, as risk of retransmission to anyone who may have frequented Ike’s Eatery or the NEOB Cafeteria remains very low,” read the email.

“The White House Medical Unit has already conducted contact tracing and based off of their interviews, they have determined that no EOP staff should self-quarantine due to exposure,” it said.

Several White House officials and others in close proximity to U.S. President Donald Trump have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House recently ended regular temperature checks for all those entering the White House complex but those who will come into close contact with Trump also should be given still given rapid tests. Enditem

