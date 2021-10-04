White House ‘Looking at’ Pandora Papers Leak – Biden

SPUTNIK
President Joe Biden gets briefed by Liz Sherwood Randall, Julie Rodriguez and participates in a conference phone call with governors affected by the snow storm in the middle of the country in the Oval Office, February 16, 2021, in Washington. Photo: White House/ZUMA Wire/dpa

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the White House was studying the Pandora Papers leak released a day prior.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, shines a light on a vast network of offshore banking among the world’s elite. Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.

“We are looking at that right now,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

