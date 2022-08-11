White Paper Released Identifies China’s Reunification To Be The Future of Taiwan

The future of Taiwan lies in China’s reunification and the wellbeing of her people hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a White Paper released on Wednesday said.

The White Paper, published by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, was dubbed: “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era,” which was made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Chinese Embassy in Accra.

It said: “We will join hands with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to strive for national reunification and rejuvenation.”

The White Paper was released to reiterate the fact that Taiwan is part of China, to demonstrate the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people’s commitment to national reunification, and to emphasise the position and policies of the Chinese Government in the new era.

It said Taiwan had been part of China since ancient times, proven by history and jurisprudence, the White Paper said.

It said the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 was a political document encapsulating the one-China principle whose legal authority left no room for doubt, which had been acknowledged worldwide.

It noted that the one-China principle represented the universal consensus of the international community and consistent with the basic norms of international relations.

“We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable,” it said.

The White Paper said the CPC was committed to the historic mission of resolving the Taiwan question and realising China’s complete reunification.

Increased exchanges, broader cooperation and closer interactions had brought tangible benefits to people across the Straits, especially of Taiwan, it said.

“Once a peaceful reunification is achieved under one country, it will lay new foundations for China to make further progress and achieve national rejuvenation.”