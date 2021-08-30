WHO: 236,000 Covid deaths in Europe likely in next three months

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects 236,000 Covid-19-related deaths in Europe between the end of August and December 1, according to WHO regional director Hans Kluge at a press conference in Copenhagen on Monday.

By WHO’s definition, the European region is made up of 53 countries in Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The number of Covid-19-related deaths had increased by 11 per cent in the past week alone, Kluge said.

The prediction comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The background for the increase is mainly the highly contagious Delta variant, the relaxation of various coronavirus public health regulations in many countries and increased travel during the summer, he said.

There has been a steep rise in new infections, particularly in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kluge added.