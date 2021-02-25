Dr Francis Kasolo, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, has reiterated calls for deepened and sustained stakeholder collaboration towards winning the fight against COVID-19.

“We note with concern recent increases in COVID-19 cases and the increase in severe and critical cases,” he said, and reiterate the United Nations, WHO and health partners support to ensure transmission was minimised and case management strengthened.

He pleaded with all members of the public for the continuous adherence to the safety and preventive measures, including the wearing of masks, social distancing and effective handwashing, to quickly stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Kasolo said this at the presentation of 1,000 printed copies of the National Strategic COVID-19 Response Plan, which the WHO supported to develop, and 500 Information and Technology (IT) Tablets to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution.

He said the IT tablets, worth over GHS800,000.00, was to support the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) for disease control, particularly COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to support the Government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.

Dr Kasolo commended the World Bank Pandemic Emergency Fund for its support and the effective collaboration between the UN family that was being exhibited through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Mr Niyi Odjuolape, the Country Representative of the UNFPA, also presented 6,000 dignity kits, worth GHS447,300.00, to the Ministry to support the needs of patients in the various treatment centres.

The dignity kits contain personal effects such as toothpaste, sanitary pads for women, comb, hair brush and underwear among other things, to help patients on admission to perform basic activities of daily living.

Mr Kwabena B. Afari, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, who received the items, commended the two institutions for their continuous support, both technically and in cash, since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana.

He cited the donation of dignity kits as a unique presentation by the UNFPA to address the urgent personal needs of patients.