The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Africa for successfully eradicating the wild poliovirus on the continent.

The achievement according to WHO was made possible due to the determination of the people and governments of Africa, and many international partners who played vital roles in working with WHO.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO in his opening remark at the media briefing on COVID-19 said investments made to end polio also helped to strengthen health systems, providing vital infrastructure and health workers to respond to other crises including; Ebola and COVID-19.

Since 1996, almost 9 billion polio vaccines have been delivered in Africa, up to 1.8 million cases of wild polio have been averted, and up to 180,000 lives have been saved.

“The end of wild poliovirus in Africa is a momentous achievement that demonstrates what is possible when we come together in a spirit of solidarity,” he said.

He said the same spirit of solidarity between nations is essential to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.