Who are the best under-23 players in Ghana?

Ghana is a big footballing nation that is replete with a lot of talents, and today, we want to focus on the young ones.

Yeah, we know that the country has produced some real legends through the years, but who are the best youngsters in the country right now? Let’s find out.

These are the 5 best Ghanaian players aged 23 and under.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The pacy winger who plays for Premier League club Southampton is one of Ghana’s best exports right now. He is a very good dribbler and a high flying winger who only just turned 23 in February.

With Sulemana with the Black Stars, the future is definitely looking bright, because this is a player you can always bet on to deliver.

Abdul Fatawu

This is another great dribbler on Ghana’s wings. He plays for Leicester City in the Premier League and he is just 21 years old. He suffered a cruciate ligament tear in 2024 which has sidelined him for a huge chunk of the season, but his talent is undeniable.

He helped Leicester City win the EFL Championship in 2024 and gain promotion to the Premier League. He was named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

Ibrahim Sulemana

Enough of the wingers, let’s talk about a defensive midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana. He joined Atalanta in 2024, returning to the Europa League champions 3 years after leaving their youth team.

Sulemana is only 21 years old but he has been playing in Europe since he was 16. Right now, he is actively in a title race in one of the toughest and biggest leagues in Europe. He is certainly a top player.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ransford was born in Berlin to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, but he plays for the Ghana national team.

The Hamburger forward is just 23 years old but he shows a lot of maturity on the ball. He currently has 14 goal contributions in 27 appearances for his club, and he’s one of the major reasons Hamburger will be back in the Bundesliga next season. He’s a top prospect.

Ernest Nuamah

Nuamah is a forward player who plays for Lyon in the French Ligue 1. He currently has 8 goal contributions in 18 starts across the league and the Europa League this season, but the best part? He is just 21 years old, so he has not even begun.

There are 5 of the best under-23 players in Ghana, but there are surely more dazzling youngsters in the country, and you know what that tells us? The future of Ghanaian football is in safe hands. Hopefully, we begin to see the Black Stars return to old glory really soon.