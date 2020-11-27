These four personalities are in contention for the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

They are Patrice Motsepe (RSA), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania), Augustin Senghor (Senegal) and Jacques Anouma (CIV).

All of them think they are capable but the congress of CAF is the body to decide.

With the incumbent Ahmad Ahmad suspended by FIFA is makes the contest interesting and very important as African Football look for a leader who would not be tempted to be corrupt.

Nigeria FA President, Amaju Pinnick is seen as one of the kingmakers, and backs South African billionaire Motsepe.

So far the South African boss of Mamelodi Sundowns is in the lead, according to surveys, views and interviews from the media and football fans.