WHO Boosts Funding for Uganda’s Ebola Response

On Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced an additional allocation of 2 million U.S. dollars to support Uganda’s efforts to fight its ongoing Ebola outbreak.

This new funding brings the total support to 3 million dollars within just three weeks.

In a post on X, Tedros outlined how the funds would strengthen critical components of the outbreak response. “Our teams are supporting surveillance, laboratories, logistics, infection prevention and control in hospitals, treatment centers and research,” he stated, emphasizing that every dollar is essential in managing the spread of the virus.

This fresh injection of resources follows an earlier disbursement of 1 million dollars on January 30, when the WHO also mobilized trial vaccines to aid Uganda’s national health authorities. The recent declaration of an Ebola outbreak came after a 32-year-old male nurse at Kampala’s Mulago National Referral Hospital succumbed to the disease.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Health, there are now nine laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, including one death, with at least 265 contacts currently under close monitoring. The WHO’s swift financial support underscores the urgency of curbing the outbreak and highlights the critical role of international collaboration in addressing public health emergencies.