WHO commends Tanzania for controlling Marburg viral disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday commended Tanzania for its unwavering efforts that resulted in the control of Marburg viral disease (MVD).

The commendation was given by the new WHO representative to Tanzania Charles Sagoe-Moses when he presented his credentials to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Stergomena Lawrence Tax, in Dar es Salaam, the economic hub of Tanzania, the ministry said in a statement.

“A good example is how Tanzania took efforts and achieved to control Marburg viral disease in Kagera region,” he said in reference to the declaration by the WHO in early June on the end of the MVD outbreak which was confirmed on March 21 in the northwestern Kagera region.

A total of nine cases — eight confirmed and one probable — and six deaths were recorded in the outbreak after laboratory analysis confirmed that the cause of deaths and illnesses that were reported earlier in the region was Marburg.

Sagoe-Moses also said the WHO will continue cooperating with Tanzania in the fight against diseases and epidemics.

Tax said Tanzania and the WHO have been working closely in fighting and controlling diseases and epidemics, including malaria, HIV/AIDS and the COVID-19 pandemic.