WHO commends Tanzania’s medicines regulator as “center of excellence”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) as the regional center of excellence in drug tests, an official said on Thursday.

Dunstan Shewiyo, director of laboratory services at the TMDA, said the TMDA has been recognized by the WHO because its state-of-the-art laboratories are used to test drugs from various countries in Africa before they are sold on the market.

Shewiyo said most of the drugs used in African countries are tested for quality in TMDA’s high-tech laboratories, adding that tests by TMDA labs have revealed that 97 percent of drugs used in Tanzania are safe for human consumption and three percent of the drugs are found to be substandard.

Adam Fimbo, director general of the TMDA, said the government has invested heavily in the acquisition and running of the laboratories, making them a model in Africa.

“Laboratory technicians from across Africa visit the TMDA to learn about drug tests, control, and registration,” said Fimbo.